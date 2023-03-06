Sports

Who is Kim Garth? Player with fifer on WPL debut

Albeit in a losing cause, Kim Garth delivered a remarkable spell in Gujarat Giants' Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 fixture against UP Warriorz on Sunday (March 5). The right-arm pacer returned with 5/36 in four overs, though the Giants lost the contest by three wickets. Garth became the second player after Delhi Capitals' Tara Norris to claim a WPL fifer. Here are further details.

A fighting display from Garth

Chasing 170, the Warriorz were off to a horrendous start as Garth dismissed both openers Alyssa Healy (7) and Shweta Sehrawat (5) cheaply. She also dismissed the dangerous Tahlia McGrath for a golden duck before getting rid of half-centurion Kiran Navgire (53). Simran Shaikh (0) was her final victim. Despite her brilliance, the Warriorz crossed the line with a ball to spare.

Kim Garth's profile

Garth was born on April 25, 1996, in Dublin, Ireland. She is the seventh-youngest player to make her WODI debut, having played her first match in the format in 2010. Notably, the all-rounder served her birth country for almost 10 years before switching to Australia. The 26-year-old earned her maiden Australia cap during the T20I tour of India in December last year.

How Garth has fared in WT20Is?

Garth owns 762 runs in 54 WT20Is at 23.09. Her strike rate (79.04) is on the lower side. The all-rounder, who bowls right-arm pace, also boasts 43 wickets (ER: 5.92). In WODIs, she has claimed 450 runs and 23 wickets in 36 appearances so far. For Australia, she has played just two WODIs and three WT20Is to date.

Part of the World Cup-winning squad

Notably, Garth was a part of Australia's squad that recently lifted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 title in South Africa. Though she warmed the benches through the competition, the youngster played two warm-up fixtures including one against her former side Ireland.

Replacement for Deandra Dottin!

Notably, Garth had gone unsold at the WPL players' auction last month. On the eve of the competition, she was roped in as a replacement for star West Indies' all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was ruled due to 'medical reasons.' Notably, Dottin, who was bought for a sum of Rs. 60 lakh, is among the finest all-rounders going around.

Do you know?

Though Garth is an all-rounder, she has kept wickets for Ireland at the highest level. In fact, she still owns the record of taking the joint-most catches by a keeper in a WODI match. She grabbed five catches during Ireland's fixture against Sri Lanka in 2011. Garth shares the feat with South Africa's Shafeeqa Pillay, who took as many catches versus England in 2004.