WPL 2023: Kim Garth claims her maiden five-wicket haul

Mar 05, 2023

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants to claim their first win of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy. The Warriorz were reduced to 105/7 as Kim Garth took her maiden five-wicket haul of the tournament. However, it went in vain as Grace Harris scripted their win with a scintillating 59*. She pulled it off when UP required 63 (24).

A stunning fifer for Garth

Garth was the standout bowler of the match. She dismissed Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Simran Shaikh, and Navgire to complete her maiden five-wicket haul of the WPL. Notably, it was the tournament's second fifer. Earlier in the day, Associate player Tara Norris took one for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nevertheless, Garth conceded 36 runs in four overs.

Garth replaced Deandra Dottin

Gujarat Giants, on March 4, announced Garth as a last-moment replacement for West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. As per reports, the latter got ruled out of the tournament as she is "recovering from a medical situation".

Career stats of Garth

Garth, an experienced Australian all-rounder, represented Ireland Women until 2019. She recently played for Australia in the India T20I series. Garth, who made her WT20I debut in July 2010, has snapped up 43 wickets from 54 T20Is at an average of 21.30. She has an economy rate of 5.92 in the format. Garth also owns 762 runs with the bat at 23.09.