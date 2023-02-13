Sports

WPL auction 2023: Ashleigh Gardner sold to Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants picked Gardner for Rs. 3.2 crore

Veteran Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been sold to Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. UP Warriors, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat were involved in a bidding war to acquire Gardner. Gujarat had the last laugh, having picked the Australia all-rounder for Rs. 3.2 crore. Here we look at her stats in T20 cricket.

A look at her WT20I numbers

Gardner has racked up 1,069 runs in 68 WT20Is at a decent average of 26.72 (SR: 133.62) as of now. The tally includes six half-centuries. Meanwhile, the right-arm spinner is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the format, having scalped 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.23. Gardner also has a WT20I five-wicket haul under her belt.