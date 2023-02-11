Sports

Ashwin dismisses Warner for the 11th time in Tests: Stats

David Warner's horror run in Tests in Asia continues as he recorded scores of 1 and 10 in the ongoing first Test against India. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the southpaw in the second innings. He now owns 11 dismissals against Warner in Tests. Only England's Ben Stokes has fallen prey to the offie as many times in Tests. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Though Warner owns a sensational Test record, he has had a hard time on spin-friendly tracks.

He has particularly struggled against Ashwin who tends to turn the ball away from the left-handers.

In the ongoing game, the off-spinner trapped Warner in the front of the wickets and the umpire didn't have any hesitation in raising his finger.

Even a DRS couldn't save the southpaw.

11th dismissal against Warner

As mentioned, Ashwin dismissed Warner for the 11th time in just 19 innings. The veteran batter has accumulated just 192 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 17.45. He has smashed Ashwin for 22 boundaries and three sixes in the longest format. Meanwhile, only seasoned England pacer Stuart Broad (14) has dismissed Warner more often in Tests.

Warner vs Ashwin

Interestingly, Ashwin has dominated Warner in Australia as well. While he has dismissed the Aussie six times in Tests in India, the offie got the better of Warner five times Down Under. Notably, tracks in Australia aren't known to help spinners a lot.

How Warner has fared in Asia?

While Warner's overall Test average reads 45.75, it comes down to 32.12 in Tests in Asia. He owns 1,285 runs in 21 games in the continent. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties with a best score of 133. His numbers are even more miserable in India, where he has just 399 runs in nine Tests at 22.16 (50s: 3).

Ashwin's dominance versus left-handers

Ashwin indeed enjoys bowling against the left-handed batters as he owns 231 wickets in 166 Test innings against them. While no bowler owns as many or more dismissals versus southpaws, veteran England pacer James Anderson is second on the list with 209 dismissals. Interestingly, Anderson has also dismissed Warner 10 times in the longest format of the game.

450-plus Test wickets for Ashwin

Earlier in the game, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 89 Tests. While he took three wickets in Australia's first innings, he returned with a fifer in his second outing. He recorded his 31st five-wicket haul in the format. Meanwhile, Ashwin has now clipped 97 wickets in 19 Tests against the Aussies.

A look at Warner's Test numbers

Warner debuted against New Zealand in 2011. He has clobbered 8,143 runs in 102 Tests, averaging a healthy 45.75. He has slammed 25 tons and 34 fifties (HS: 335* vs Pakistan).

India inching toward a win

Australia posted just 177 after opting to bat first in Nagpur. In reply, India posted 400 to push the visitors further back. They earned a 223-run lead. While skipper Rohit Sharma (120) starred with a ton, Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) contributed with fifties. Meanwhile, Ashwin's fifer reduced Australia to 75/8 in their second outing. India's win is now just a formality.