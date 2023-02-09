Sports

R Ashwin completes 450 wickets in Test cricket: Key stats

Feb 09, 2023

Ashwin reached the mark in the 1st Test against Australia

Ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed 450 Test wickets on Day 1 of the 1st match against Australia in Nagpur. The off-spinner has become just the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach this landmark. Overall, he is the ninth bowler in Test history to have entered the 450-wicket club. Ashwin is behind his rival Nathan Lyon (460) in terms of Test wickets.

Ashwin dismissed Carey to achieve this feat

Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, is now India's most successful off-spinner in the format. His consistency with the ball is something India have benefited immensely from. Ashwin chipped in once again versus the Aussies, removing Alex Carey. As a result, he touched the 450-wicket mark in Test cricket. Last year, the Indian spinner went past Dale Steyn's record of 439 wickets.

India's most successful off-spinner

By dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka last year, Ashwin surpassed the legendary Richard Hadlee (431) in terms of wickets. A day later, Ashwin eclipsed former Indian captain Kapil Dev (434) on the tally. Ashwin is now India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind legend Kumble (619). Overall, Ashwin has the ninth-most wickets in the format.

Ashwin owns this record

Ashwin (30) is one of the two Indians besides Kumble (35) to register 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Overall, the Indian off-spinner is among the seven players to have achieved this feat. Ashwin has the second-most 10-wicket hauls (7) by an Indian bowler.

Ashwin completes 90 wickets against Australia

Ashwin has now clipped over 90 wickets in 19 Test matches against the Aussies. At home, his numbers are a notch above against the Kangaroos. The Chennai-born has claimed over 50 wickets in nine matches, averaging over 20 (5WI: 5). Ashwin took 21 wickets in the last series against Australia at home in 2017. He picked 29 wickets in the 2013 series at 20.10.