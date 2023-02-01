Sports

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of first Test

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of first Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 01, 2023, 11:19 am 3 min read

Iyer averages over 56 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what can be called a major blow for Team India, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia, starting February 9. Suryakumar Yadav is hence expected to receive his maiden Test cap in the opener of the four-match series. Iyer, who is yet to recover from his back injury, would be available from the second Test onwards. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer has emerged as a vital cog of India's Test team, having put up some sensational performances in whites.

Hence, his absence could hurt the home team in the Nagpur Test.

Notably, stakes are incredibly high in the series as India need at least a 2-0 to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final without depending upon other results.

Iyer struggling with lower back pain

Notably, Iyer had to opt out of the recently concluded three-match home ODI series against New Zealand due to his lower-back issues. As the middle-order batter is experiencing pain despite taking injections, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has advised him to take at least two weeks' rest. His availability for the second Test will be subject to his fitness.

A look at the developments

"His injury hasn't healed as expected and he will take two weeks at least. He will certainly not be available for the first Test and his availability for the second Test will be subject to his fitness report," a BCCI source told Indian Express.

Sensational numbers in Tests

Iyer's Test career has flown nicely. He slammed a record-breaking Test ton on his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He had become the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut. In seven Tests, the right-handed batter has slammed 624 runs at an incredible average of 56.73. The tally includes five fifties besides a ton.

Double figures in every knock

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer had become the first Indian player to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket. He is yet to be dismissed for a single-digit score in the format. His scores read 29*, 87, 86, 19, 15, 67, 92, 27, 14, 18, 65, and 105. Notably, Iyer strikes at 65.14 in Tests.

A look at SKY's First-Class numbers

Suryakumar, who has made a significant mark in T20I cricket, would like to shine in whites as well. The 32-year-old debuted in the format back in 2010. He owns 5,549 runs across 79 matches. He averages a healthy 44.75 (SR: 63.56). The stylish batter has slammed 14 tons and 28 fifties. He scored 223 runs across three innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Ravindra Jadeja rejoins the team

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to join the Test squad after getting the clearance from NCA. He proved his match fitness with a successful return to action in the Ranji Trophy. Playing for Saurashtra in their final group-stage match against Tamil Nadu, Jadeja bagged a seven-for in the second innings. He would now be raring to shine against the Aussies as well.

How has Jadeja fared in Tests?

Jadeja has been stellar in the longest format since his Test debut in 2012. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. He particularly enjoys playing against Australia. The left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against Australia at 18.85 (3 fifers). The tally also includes 387 runs at 29.76 (4 fifties).