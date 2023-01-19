Sports

Ranji Trophy: Arshdeep Singh's four-fer guides Punjab to innings triumph

Ranji Trophy: Arshdeep Singh's four-fer guides Punjab to innings triumph

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 19, 2023, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Arshdeep was standing in his maiden game this season (Source: Twitter/@@arshdeepsinghh)

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh scalped a four-wicket haul as Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 122 runs in Elite Group D Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match. MP looked nowhere in the hunt as their winning streak this season comes to an end. Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who has risen to prominence in white-ball cricket, delivered a stellar spell. Here we look at his stats.

Arshdeep makes the red ball talk

Arshdeep, standing in his maiden game this season, went wicket-less in MP's first innings. However, the youngster unleashed his A-game in MP's second innings and claimed figures worth 4/30 in just nine overs. He was sensational with the new ball, dismissing Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma in his very first over. Arshdeep scalped two more wickets as MP got skittled out for 77.

A look at his First-Class stats

Making his debut in December 2019, Arshdeep is pretty new to First-Class cricket. He has so far returned with 25 wickets in seven games so far. His average is just over 24. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old owns a four-fer alongside a five-wicket haul in the format. Going forward, the left-arm pacer would like to enhance his numbers in red-ball cricket.

Arshdeep is a proven star

Arshdeep earned his maiden India cap in a T20I versus England last year. He has since played 23 T20Is, scalping 36 wickets at an economy rate of 8.41. Notably, he represented India in last year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The young pacer has also featured in three ODIs but is yet to take a wicket in the format.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first in Mohali, Punjab posted 443 thanks to centuries from Anmolpreet Singh (124) and Nehal Wadhera (214). In reply, MP were folded for just 244 as seasoned pacer Siddarth Kaul took a four-fer. Being asked to follow on, the Aditya Shrivastava-led side could only manage 77 in their second outing. Besides Arshdeep, Mayank Markande took three wickets in the innings.

Maiden defeat for MP this season

MP, who had won all their previous five games this season, suffered their maiden defeat. However, they continue to lead the Group D standings with 32 points. Punjab have now advanced to the second place with 26 points in their kitty.