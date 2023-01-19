Sports

India reach U-19 Women's T20 WC Super Six stage: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 19, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

India are unbeaten in the competition so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India has advanced to the Super Six round of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. With a dominant 83-run win over Scotland on Wednesday (January 18), the Indian side confirmed their place atop the Group D standings. Meanwhile, India will cross swords with Australia and Sri Lanka in Group 1 of the Super-Six stage. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

India, led by Shafali Verma, finish atop the Group D standings with three wins in as many games.

Such was India's dominance that their net run rate reads +4.039.

The Girls in Blue defeated hosts South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Scotland in the league stage.

As Shafali's team won all three games comprehensively, they are the front-runners to clinch the title.

What is the format of Super Six?

The top-three teams from all four groups will advance to the Super Six. Qualified teams from Group D will play against two of the qualifying teams from Group A and vice-versa. The same is the case for Group B and C. Points from the league stage are carried forward into the Super Six stage. The top-two teams from both groups will reach semis.

A look at India's campaign so far

India started off their campaign with a five-wicket win over hosts SA, successfully chasing down 167. They met UAE in their next assignment and recorded a massive 122-run triumph. India mustered 219/3 while batting first. India posted 149/4 against Scotland and later won the game by 83 runs. Meanwhile, Shafali's team will meet Australia and Sri Lanka on January 21 and 22, respectively.

Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali shine with the bat

Opener Shweta Sehrawat has been on a roll as she finishes the group stage as the highest run-scorer across Group A and D. She has so far mustered 197 runs in three games, striking at 169.83. Sehrawat recorded unbeaten fifties in all three games. Shafali has led the team from the front, having mustered 124 runs at a sensational strike rate of 233.96.

Stars in the bowling department

Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap has been sensational with the ball, having scalped five wickets in two games at 8.4. She has been conceding runs at a paltry rate of 5.2. Notably, no Indian bowler, who has bowled at least six overs in the competition, has an economy rate of 6.5 or more. Shafali has indeed done a fine job in rotating her bowlers.