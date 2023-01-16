Sports

Meg Lanning smokes match-winning fifty on international return: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 16, 2023, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Lanning scored 67 off 76 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian women's team skipper Meg Lanning has made a remarkable return to international cricket, smashing a match-winning half-century in the first ODI versus Pakistan. She ended up scoring a quickfire 67 off 76 deliveries, a knock laced with nine boundaries. Riding on her brilliance, the Aussies recorded a comfortable eight-wicket triumph in a rain-curtailed affair. Here we look at her stats.

Why does this story matter?

Lanning has been a prolific captain and batter for the Aussies.

After guiding Australia to the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August, Lanning decided to take an 'indefinite break', citing mental health issues.

Many eyes were on the opening game as it marked Lanning's return to the 22 yards.

The Aussie skipper lived up to the expectations with a match-winning knock.

A captain's knock from Lanning

Chasing 161 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, the Aussies lost in-form opener Beth Mooney (1) cheaply. Lanning arrived at number three and showed no signs of rustiness. She paced her knock to perfection and brought up her 20th ODI fifty. The veteran added 137 runs alongside debutant opener Phoebe Litchfield (78*). Lanning eventually fell to off-spinner Omaima Sohail.

A look at her ODI numbers

During her knock, Lanning raced past 4,500 WODI runs. She currently owns 4,530 runs in 101 outings. Her average of 53.29 is the best among batters with at least 1,100 runs in the format. While Lanning now owns 20 WODI fifties, her tally of 15 tons in the format is the most for any batter. Her strike rate is over 90 (92.05).

How did the match pan out?

In the rain-affected game, Pakistan managed 160/8 while batting first in their allotted 40 overs. Nida Dar (59) top scored for them. Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen scalped two wickets apiece. In reply, the hosts were comfortably placed at 158/2 in 28.5 overs when rain interrupted the play again. Australia were hence declared the winners by the virtue of the DLS method.

Fifty on debut for Phoebe Litchfield

Aussie opener Phoebe Litchfield made her WODI debut in the game and smashed an unbeaten fifty. The 19-year-old ended up scoring 78 off 92 balls, a knock laced with nine boundaries and a six. Litchfield made her international debut during the T20I series versus India last month. She couldn't make a significant mark, managing just 11 runs in a solitary inning.