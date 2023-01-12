Sports

Who is Nuwanidu Fernando? Stats of SL's batting sensation

Jan 12, 2023

Sri Lanka batter Nuwanidu Fernando was handed his maiden international cap in the second ODI versus India. The right-handed opener has made an impressive start to his professional career and would like to shine on the international stage as well. Notably, Fernando has replaced in-form opener Pathum Nissanka, who got ruled out due to a stiff back. Here we look at Fernando's stats.

Who is Nuwanidu Fernando?

Fernando was born on October 13, 1999, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter was a part of Sri Lanka's squad in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. He finished the competition with 132 runs in six games at 33 (one fifty). Meanwhile, Fernando made his First-Class debut way back in 2016. His List-A and T20 debuts were recorded in 2019.

A look at his stats

As far as his List-A numbers are concerned, Fernando, at the start of the game, owned 748 runs in 23 games at 35.61. His strike rate reads 86.57 (50s: 4, 100s: 2). In First-Class cricket, he has mustered 1,771 runs in 31 games at 40.25 (50s: 7, 100s: 6). Fernando has also accumulated 760 runs in 34 T20s at 28.14, striking at 124.38.

An impressive run in Lanka Premier League 2022

Meanwhile, Fernando was impressive in the 2022 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and the same played a major role in his selection. Playing for Galle Gladiators, he mustered 211 runs in nine games at 30.14, striking at 131.05. The tally also includes a couple of half-centuries. Only Kusal Mendis (256) scored more runs for the Gladiators in the season.

Sri Lanka elect to bat

Meanwhile, SL skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss in the second ODI and elected to bat at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 32 ODIs have been played at his venue with the team batting first winning on 19 occasions. Notably, the Lankan Lions are standing in a do-or-die encounter, having lost the opening clash by 67 runs.