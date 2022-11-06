Sports

Sydney: Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested for sexual assault

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 06, 2022, 09:51 am 1 min read

Gunathilaka was a part of SL's T20 WC squad (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested by police for an alleged sexual assault in Sydney. He has been accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman in Rose Bay earlier in the week. The police arrested Gunathilaka on Sunday from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district. He was a part of Sri Lanka's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Statement Major allegations on Gunathilaka

As per a New South Wales police statement, Gunathilaka and the woman communicated through an online dating app. The cricketer allegedly sexually assaulted her on Wednesday. "The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 2," read the statement.

Investigation Police investigating the incidence

Gunathilaka has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. Investigation was carried out at the crime scene. "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday," read the statement further. "The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today."