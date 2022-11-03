Sports

SMAT 2022, HP beat Punjab to reach final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 03, 2022

HP skipper Rishi Dhawan chipped in with 3/25 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Himachal Pradesh overcame Punjab to reach the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final on Thursday. HP skipper Rishi Dhawan chipped in with 3/25, helping his side defend a score of 176/7. Punjab were restricted to 163/7 by HP in the chase at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Earlier, Sumeet Verma scored a sparkling half-century for HP. Here we present the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

HP were reduced to 31/2 inside the powerplay before Ankush Bains' dismissal had them at 51/3. Verma and Akash Vasisht then added a vital stand before the latter found company in the form of Pankaj Jaiswal. Crucial knocks from these three helped HP surpass 175. In response, Shubman Gill's 32-ball 45 wasn't enough as Punjab failed to go past HP's total.

Duo Verma and Vashisht shine for HP

Verma scored a 25-ball 51 for HP, slamming three fours and three sixes. He registered his 3rd fifty in T20 cricket. Verma now has 383 runs in T20s. Vasisht managed a sublime 43 from 25 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes. He has 191 runs from four innings in the ongoing tournament at 63.66.

Punjab batters Key numbers for Shubman and Anmolpreet

Shubman scored a decent 45-run knock, smashing seven fours and a six (SR 140.62). He finished the tournament with a tally of 260 runs at 52.00. In 95 T20 matches, Shubman now has 2,577 runs at 33.46. Fellow Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh scored a valuable 30. He finished with 223 runs from 10 matches at 44.60.

Information Rishi and Dagar bowl well for HP

Rishi claimed his best figures in the ongoing tournament. He has picked up 11 scalps from six matches at just 13.72. Mayank Dagar (2/27) became the second HP bowler with 10-plus scalps in the tournament.