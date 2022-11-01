Sports

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan score 144/8 against Sri Lanka

Nov 01, 2022

Usman Ghani and Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 42 runs in Powerplay (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Despite a sound start, Afghanistan managed 144/8 against Sri Lanka in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane. Although Openers Usman Ghani and Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave the Afghans a solid platform, the middle order couldn't seize it. Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga ended Afghanistan's bid for a big score. Meanwhile, Gurbaz (28) was the top scorer for Afghanistan.

PP Ghani, Gurbaz ace the Powerplay

Afghanistan were off to a terrific start after electing to bat. Openers Ghani and Gurbaz aced the first six overs. Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru, and Maheesh Theekshana were unable to give Sri Lanka any breakthrough. Ghani and Gurbaz added 42 runs in the Powerplay. However, Sri Lanka lost the latter on the first delivery of the seventh over.

Middle overs Afghanistan lose four wickets in the middle overs

Lahiru drew first blood for Sri Lanka in the form of Gurbaz. The latter misjudged a full-length delivery that went on to shatter his stumps. Gurbaz failed to capitalize upon his 24-ball 28 (2 fours, 2 sixes). After Four overs, Hasaranga got rid of Ghani (27). Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran followed Ghani in the 13th and 16 overs, respectively.

Information 50 T20 wickets for Lahiru

Lahiru was the pick of Sri Lanka's seamers in the match. He took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs. In the process, the Sri Lankan seamer completed 50 wickets in T20 cricket. As many as 28 of them have come in internationals.

Hasaranga Hasaranga takes three wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga took as many as three wickets in the match. The former conceded just 12 runs in four overs. Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket among spinners, now has 84 scalps in the format. He eclipsed Ireland's Geroge Dockrell (81) in terms of T20I wickets. Besides, Hasaranga has extended his wickets tally in T20 cricket to 171.