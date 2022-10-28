Sports

Here's how Australia and England can reach T20 WC semis

Here's how Australia and England can reach T20 WC semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 28, 2022, 08:18 pm 3 min read

England and Australia's match was abandoned without a ball being bowled (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England and Australia suffered a major blow on Friday when their ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match was washed out. England and Australia's match was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the MCG. With Afghanistan and Ireland's match also being abandoned, the scenario in Group 1 has become interesting. We decode how England and Australia can qualify for the semis.

Context Why does this story matter?

A total of three matches of Group 1 have been abandoned due to rain and all these games were scheduled to be held in Melbourne.

Afghanistan have seen two matches get washed out (vs New Zealand and Ireland). Meanwhile, Australia and England suffered the brunt.

With one point allotted for a game with no result, suddenly stakes become high when it comes to qualification.

Points Scenario of Group 1

New Zealand lead the Group 1 points table with three points (W1 NR1) and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.450. England (+0.239), Ireland (-1.170), and Australia (-1.555) trail in order having tasted a win, a loss, and a no-result. With a win and a loss each, Sri Lanka (+0.450) are fifth. Afghanistan are at the bottom, with two points in three games (-0.620).

Aussies Australia need to win both their games

Australia started their campaign by losing to New Zealand. Aaron Finch's side then breezed past Sri Lanka before the abandoned gamed versus England. Australia's remaining two games are against Ireland in Brisbane and Afghanistan in Adelaide on October 31 and November 4 respectively. Australia need to win both these matches by significant margins and this will get them to seven points.

England England cannot afford to lose as well

England started their campaign with a win versus the Afghans. However, they suffered a shocking defeat versus Ireland via the DLS method. Picking up just a point from their match versus Australia, the Englishmen are in a similar situation like the former. England's remaining games are versus NZ in Brisbane and SL in Sydney on November 1 and 5 respectively.

New Zealand Here's the scenario for NZ

New Zealand have three matches left against Sri Lanka in Sydney, England in Brisbane, and Ireland in Adelaide respectively. If they win all of their games, they will qualify as the toppers with nine points. If they lose versus England and win the others, Kane Williamson's men will finish on seven points. NRR will then come into effect with England and Australia in play.

Ireland Ireland can force NRR coming into play

Ireland are also in the mix and they can be party spoilers. If they beat NZ and Australia, they will be in contention to progress further. If Ireland beat Australia and the latter wins versus Afghanistan, both sides will finish on five points. If NZ beat England, the latter can also finish on five, leading it for NRR to decide the outcome.

Information What about Sri Lanka?

SL are also in contention, with two points from two games. SL face NZ on Saturday before taking on Afghanistan and England. The Asia Cup winners can be in the reckoning by overcoming England and Afghanistan. By winning all three games, SL will progress.

Verdict Group 1 could be a three-way race: Our verdict

NZ will be backed to win versus SL and Ireland respectively. England's test is rather a stiff one. If England beat the Kiwis and Australia win their remaining games as expected, a three-way race with NRR in play can be on offer. Each of these three sides need to take care of their NRR and then let things decide accordingly.