Pakistan vs England, 4th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 24, 2022, 02:39 pm 3 min read

Having tasted a 63-run drubbing on Friday, Pakistan will eye a complete turnaround against England in Sunday's coveted duel. Pakistan looked shoddy on both batting and bowling fronts. The only positive was middle-order batter Shan Masood, who slammed his maiden half-century in the format. Seamer Mark Wood (3/25) aced his international return and will eye a similar exhibition. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The National Stadium in Karachi will host this fixture. The venue has been high scoring in the series underway, and the side batting first needs to score around 185-200. In fact, the teams batting first have won six of 10 T20Is played here. Pacers will be more influential than spinners. The match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (8:00 PM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

England own a 16-7 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20Is (NR: 1), including a 2-1 win at home in 2021, after losing the first outing by 31 runs. The 2020 series was drawn 1-1, with England and Pakistan winning the second and third T20Is respectively.

PAK vs ENG Babar Azam's men will eye a series parity

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had an off day at work. The duo can be banked to deliver the goods. It's high time Haider Ali puts on a decent show. Pacer Haris Rauf remains the linchpin in their bowling attack. England have the luxury of in-form batters - Will Jacks, Harry Brook, and Ben Duckett. Wood and left-armer Reece Topley can be a handful.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir. England (probable XI): Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Harry Brook has bashed 219 T20I runs at 43.80, including a 35-ball 81* in the second outing. Reece Topley has pocketed 10 scalps this year at 29.40. Mohammad Rizwan has clobbered 468 runs in T20Is this year. He averages 58.50 (50s: 5). Versus England, Babar Azam has scored 424 T20I runs at 53.00. He has a hundred and three fifties.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook (vc), Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Fantasy XI (option 2): Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Reece Topley (vc), Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.