Sports

2022 Asia Cup: India, Pakistan fined for slow over-rate

2022 Asia Cup: India, Pakistan fined for slow over-rate

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 31, 2022, 04:29 pm 1 min read

Hardik Pandya led India to a phenomenal win (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and Pakistan have been docked 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Group A fixture of the 2022 Asia Cup. Notably, both sides were found two overs short of their target. As per ANI, Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. India won the high-octane fixture by five wickets.

Statement The official statement of ICC

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement. "Both captains pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction."

Match India won their fourth consecutive Asia Cup match against Pakistan

India beat Pakistan in the second match of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped the Men in Blue chase 148 after the Pakistanis were bundled out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his career-best figures against Pakistan in T20Is. India have their fourth consecutive match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup.