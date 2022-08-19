Sports

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: All you need to know

Aug 19, 2022

The qualifier will take on India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2022 Asia Cup qualifier tournament is set to begin on August 20 with the clash between Singapore and Hong Kong. Oman is hosting the three-team tournament, involving Kuwait and the hosts of Asia Cup, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The aforementioned sides will contest in a round-robin format, with the table-toppers sailing through. Here is all you need to know about the tournament.

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is set to begin on August 27 in the UAE.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the five confirmed teams for the tournament.

Besides, a qualifier between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will decide the sixth team for the tournament.

The winner will earn a spot in Group A at the Asia Cup.

Schedule Schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Here is the schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers. August 20 - Singapore vs Hong Kong August 21 - United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait August 22 - United Arab Emirates vs Singapore August 23 - Kuwait vs Hong Kong August 24 - Singapore vs Kuwait August 24 - Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates

Kuwait A look at the squad of Kuwait

Squad of Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Meet Bhavsar, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Haroon Shahid, Edson Silva, Bilal Tahir, Ali Zaheer. Meanwhile, Singapore and the UAE are yet to name their squads for the qualifying tournament.

Information A look at the squad of Hong Kong

Squad of Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (captain), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.

Details Here are the other key details

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will play host to all Asia Cup qualifying matches between August 20 and 24. While the matches won't be aired, the Fancode app and website would stream them live. India would lock horns with the qualifying side on August 31 in Dubai, while Pakistan take on the qualifier two days later in Sharjah.

