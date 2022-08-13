Sports

Netherlands vs Pakistan, ODIs: Preview, head-to-head record, and stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 13, 2022, 07:30 pm 3 min read

Pakistan will face Netherlands for the first time in a bilateral ODI series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan will travel to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, starting August 16. The matches will be held at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. Notably, it would be the first bilateral series between the participating sides. Pakistan are on a five-match win streak, having bested Australia and the Windies. Meanwhile, the Netherlands last won an ODI in June 2021. Here is the statistical preview.

Do you know? PCB and KNCB rescheduled the one-dayers

The series was initially scheduled for July 2020 ahead of Pakistan's tour of England. However, the Dutch government banned all sporting events in the country till September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, both PCB and KNCB decided to reschedule the series for August 2022.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan have a perfect 3-0 record against the Dutchmen. Both teams first met in the 1996 World Cup, with Pakistan winning by eight wickets. The Men in Green earned a nine-wicket win in the 2002 Champions Trophy. Their last meeting was during the 2003 World Cup. Pakistan trounced their rivals by 97 runs. Mohammad Yousuf (58) bagged the Player of the Match award.

Feats Babar can smash multiple feats

Babar Azam has hoarded 4,442 runs at a prolific 59.22. The talented batter can better the tallies of Steven Smith (4,459), Scott Styris (4,483), and Alec Stewart (4,677). He is a proven campaigner in away conditions, having amassed 1,962 runs at 50.30. He can attain the 2,000-run mark. Babar will be only the 10th Pakistani batter to attain the feat in ODIs.

Duo Fakhar, Imam eye these feats

Fakhar Zaman has smashed 2,490 runs in the format, averaging an impressive 45.27. The southpaw can breach the 2,500-run mark. Fakhar (1,490) can also surpass 1,500 runs in overseas conditions. Notably, he can touch the 4,000-run mark in international cricket, having amassed 3,935 at 33.63. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq has belted 2,520 runs at 54.78. He can trump the tallies of Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas (2,572).

Stats Rizwan, Shadab in reach of these numbers

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has scored 982 ODI runs, striking at 86.51. He can breeze past the 1,000-run mark. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan has claimed 69 wickets at 30.82. He can leapfrog Sohail Tanvir (71) in terms of ODI scalps for Pakistan. Overall, Shadab has snapped up 156 scalps in international cricket at 27.12. He can better Mohammad Asif's tally in this regard (160).

Duo Seelar, Cooper seek these numbers for Netherlands

Spinner Pieter Seelar has captured 57 wickets at 35.68. He is one short of usurping Mudassar Bukhari to become Netherlands' leading wicket-taker in ODIs. Top-order batter Tom Cooper has amassed 1,049 ODI runs at a stellar 45.60. He could surpass the tallies of Bas Zuiderent (1,092) and Eric Szwarczynski (1,102). He will become Netherlands' second-leading run-getter behind Ryan ten Doeschate (1,541).