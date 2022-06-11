Sports

Decoding the ODI numbers of Babar Azam versus West Indies

Decoding the ODI numbers of Babar Azam versus West Indies

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 11, 2022, 04:08 pm 3 min read

Babar Azam loves facing West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is on a roll in ODIs. In the ongoing three-match ODI series versus the West Indies, Babar has already racked up one century and a fifty. Against WI, the prolific Babar has done relatively well in his career. With the series sealed, Babar will hope to sign off with another terrific show. Here we decode his numbers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Babar is in fine form at this moment and the runs have followed him.

He has already smashed six successive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket.

He also has nine successive fifty-plus scores across formats, which is now the longest streak set by any batter.

Babar has played a major role in helping his side to successive ODI series wins against Australia and WI respectively.

Babar vs WI Babar averages 89.50 versus WI

Against the Windies, Babar has racked up 716 runs at an average of 89.50. He has belted five centuries and a fifty with the best score of 125*. He has a strike rate of 92.86 versus WI. On Friday, Babar became the 10th Pakistani batter to score 700-plus runs against WI. He also surpassed Misbah-ul-Haq's tally of 691 runs versus WI.

Stats Breaking down Babar's stats versus WI

In two matches at home, Babar has 180 runs versus WI, averaging 90.00. He has one century and a fifty. In three away matches in West Indies, he has scored 154 runs at 77.00, scoring one ton (125*). In four neutral venues, Babar has piled up 382 runs from four matches. Notably, 360 of these runs have come in UAE (3 centuries).

Information Babar has an average of 60.01 in ODIs

Overall in ODIs, Babar has piled up 4,441 runs at 60.01. He has a prolific strike rate of 90.28. On Friday, he hammered his 19th ODI fifty. He also has 17 ODI centuries. In 11 home ODI matches, he has scored 877 runs at 97.44.

1st ODI Records scripted by Babar in the first PAK-WI ODI

In the first ODI, Babar (103) became the fastest to 1,000 runs as ODI captain. He achieved the mark in 13 innings, bettering the record held by Virat Kohli (17 innings). As per Mazher Arshad, Babar became the first in ODIs to score 3 successive hundreds on two occasions, besides the first Pakistan batter to smash four centuries in a sequence of 5 innings.

50-plus scores Babar hits sixth successive fifty-plus score

In the series versus Australia this year, Babar registered scores of 57, 114, and 105*. He scored a terrific 103-run knock in the first ODI versus the Windies before making 77 on Friday. Prior to these five knocks, he had hit 158 versus England in Birmingham (July 2021). Babar's last six ODI knocks have been 77, 103, 105*, 114, 57, 158. He averages 122.80.

Do you know? Leading scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Babar is the only batter with 1,000-plus runs. He has amassed 1,082 runs at an astonishing 90.16. He has registered six hundreds and four fifties. He has smashed the most fours as well (114).