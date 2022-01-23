Sports

Pakistan's Rizwan named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan's Rizwan named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 02:27 pm 3 min read

Rizwan was outstanding in 2021 (Photo credit: Twitter/@babarazam258)

Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has been adjudged ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year (2021) for a stupendous performance. Rizwan topped the scoring chart and helped Pakistan perform well last year in the shortest format. He formed an able partnership upfront with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the duo took T20Is by storm with a sheer level of consistency.

Context Why does it matter?

There was no doubt regarding the winner of this prestigious award.

Rizwan had a terrific year, compiling runs at will and breaking many records.

His aggression and shot-making attributes stood out.

He found a lot of support from Babar, who had a prolific year himself and finished as the second-highest scorer in T20s.

Their understanding and comfort upfront has helped Pakistan massively.

Twitter Post Rizwan stands tall

PCB congratulates Mohammad Rizwan on winning ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2021 pic.twitter.com/tu7x0peXkl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 23, 2022

T20Is How did Rizwan perform last year?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Rizwan stood tall and was a step above everyone else in the shortest format last year. In 29 T20Is, Rizwan racked up 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66. He slammed one century and 12 fifties with the best score of 104*. He finished with the most number of fours (119). Rizwan hit 42 sixes (highest) and had a strike rate of 134.89.

Records Rizwan smashed these records

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Earlier in 2021, Rizwan became the first batter to touch the 1,000-run mark (T20Is) in a calendar year. He broke the record of Ireland's Paul Stirling, who aggregated 748 T20I runs in 2019. Last month, Rizwan became the first-ever batter to smash 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year. He finished with 2,036 runs at 56.55. Rizwan managed one century and 18 fifties.

Feats Rizwan and Babar achieved these feats as a pair

In April 2021, Rizwan and Babar added a 197-run stand for the opening wicket against South Africa. This was the fourth-highest partnership in terms of runs for the first wicket in T20Is. This is also the highest stand for Pakistan (any wicket) in T20Is. Their 152*-run stand against India in the T20 WC saw the latter suffer their maiden 10-wicket loss in the format.

Stands Four 150-plus stands in a single year

(Photo credit: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Rizwan and Babar stitched four 150-plus stands in 2021. This was a major achievement in the game. Their heroics came against South Africa (197), England (150), India (152*), and West Indies (158). Overall in T20Is, the duo has stitched 1,473 partnership runs (fifth-highest). They have six century-plus stands and four fifty-plus scores together. All of their six century-plus stands have come in 2021.

Do you know? Rizwan has 1,639 runs in T20Is

In 55 T20Is, Rizwan has smashed 1,639 runs at an average of 51.21. He has one century and 13 fifties with the best score of 104*. Overall in T20 cricket, he has piled up 4,065 at 39.85. He has hit 29 fifties.