Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in second ODI: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, the visitors managed 302/8 in 50 overs. Skipper Craig Ervine scored a valiant 92-run knock. In response, Dasun Shanaka's 102 runs went in vain as the Lankans were restricted to 280/9. Tendai Chatara (3/52) was the chief architect with the ball. Here are the details.

SL vs ZIM How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe added 59 runs for the first wicket before Lanka reduced them to 90/2. Ervine and Sean Williams added 106 runs for the third wicket, Ervine also added 51 runs alongside Sikandar Raza (56). Zimbabawe got past 300 runs in the end. In response, SL were reduced to 63/4 before Kamindu Mendis and Shanaka added 118 runs. Zimbabwe held their calm to restrict Lanka.

Context Why does it matter?

Zimbabwe have played a good brand of cricket so far in the ODI series.

They came close in the first ODI after Lanka sealed a five-wicket win with nine balls to spare.

They have gone past the line here to level the series.

Credit goes to Ervine for leading the way with the bat before the bowlers did enough to keep Lanka at bay.

Ervine Ervine registers these feats

Ervine hit a sublime 91 from 98 deliveries, managing 10 fours at a strike rate of 92.86/ He registered his 18th ODI fifty and his second against SL. This was also his best score against the Lankans as he went past 300 runs versus them (312). Overall, the Zimbabwe skipper has raced to 2,837 runs in ODI cricket at 32.98.

Duo Shanaka and Mendis achieve these feats

Shanaka hit a superb 102-run knock, hitting seven fours and four sixes. He slammed his maiden hundred in ODIs. The Lankan all-rounder has gotten past 800 runs in ODIs (827) at 27.56. He became the 10th Lankan player to smash a century versus Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Mendis, who hit 57 from 82 balls, slammed four fours. He got his maiden ODI half-century.

Do you know? Feats achieved by Raza and Chakabva

Raza slammed his 19th half-century in ODI cricket, besides racing to 3,085 runs at 34.66. He has 311 runs at 44.42 against the Lankans. Regis Chakabva scored a 50-ball 47. He has gone past 900 ODI runs (936) at 21.76.

Information Key numbers registered by Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe sealed their 12th ODI win versus the Lankans. They also posted their fourth-highest score in ODI cricket against Sri Lanka. This was also their highest score in Pallekele versus SL. Ervine and Williams posted Zimbabwe's 13th century-plus stand in ODIs versus Lanka.