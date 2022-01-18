IPL 2022 auction: Lucknow franchise set to sign these players

IPL 2022 auction: Lucknow franchise set to sign these players

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 18, 2022, 10:46 pm 3 min read

Rahul to play for Lucknow in IPL 2022 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@klrahul11)

KL Rahul is set to be the top draft pick by the Lucknow based Indian Premier League (IPL) team for the 2022 edition of the tournament, according to ESPNcricinfo. The other two players drafted by the team are rising and upcoming leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Australia's pace-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Lucknow are yet to make the official announcement. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the two new teams a perfect option in terms of the draft pick to select their captain, vice-captain or star attraction ahead of the auction.

Unlike the old teams (4), they are allowed to pick only three players (one maximum overseas player).

They have will have to submit the names by January 22.

Stats KL Rahul's overall and captaincy stats in IPL

(Photo credit: Twitter/@klrahul11)

With 3,273 runs in 94 games under his name, Rahul sits at the 16th spot in IPL's all-time run getter's list. He averages 47.43 in IPL and has registered two hundreds and 27 fifties. He has the experience of leading Punjab Kings in IPL for two seasons. He led PBKS in 27 games, winning 11, losing 14 while two games ended in a tie.

Details What can he bring to this Lucknow side?

Rahul was brought by PBKS in the 2018 auction for Rs. 11 crore. He reached the peak of his batting prowess with them by smashing 2,548 runs at a staggering average of 56.62. He has also notched up 25 fifty-plus scores for them across four seasons. In Rahul, Lucknow will have a run-machine, who is capable of guiding the side to regular victories.

Information Rahul had decided to leave PBKS

(Photo credit: Twitter/@klrahul11)

Punjab wanted to retain Rahul's services as he was their top performer with the bat in the last four seasons. But, the swashbuckling batter made up his mind to leave the club after reportedly talking with Lucknow officials last month. Punjab's inability to reach the playoffs even once during his four-year stay could be another reason that he wanted to move on from there.

Numbers Bishnoi and Stoinis' performances in the IPL?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@kentcricket)

Bishnoi has played 23 games and picked up 24 wickets at 25.25. Bishnoi's economy is under 7 (6.97) in IPL. He was picked by PBKS in the 2020 auction of Rs. 2 crore. Stoinis' last IPL team was Delhi Capitals. He joined the team in 2020 for Rs. 4.8 crore. Overall, he has played 56 IPL games, scoring 914 runs and taking 30 wickets.

Information The purse left for Lucknow franchise

According to ESPNcricinfo, Lucknow are acquiring the services of Rahul, Stoinis, and Bishnoi for Rs. 15, 11 and 4 crore respectively. Rahul is also set to lead the team. Lucknow will head into IPL 2022 auction with a purse of Rs. 60 crore.