South Africa vs India, ODIs: Decoding the key player battles

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 07:17 pm 3 min read

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and India is set to start from January 19 onwards. The first two matches will be held at Boland Park before the third encounter is played in Cape Town. Both teams have quality players in their ranks as we expect a keen contest between bat and ball. Here we decode the key player battles.

#1 Can Rabada trump Kohli?

Virat Kohli will be keen to do well against SA's pace battery. Kohli will be targeted in the fourth and fifth lines outside the off stump. SA pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was superb in the recently concluded Test series, will be an ideal candidate to disturb Kohli. As per Cricmetric, Kohli has scored 109 runs against Rabada, facing 164 balls and being out twice.

Context Why does it matter?

The series will produce several exciting player battles as some of the star names will be in action.

The first two ODIs in Paarl will see the sides playing their first-ever matches here in this format.

So one can expect something intense.

In Cape Town the bounce will play a role and the battle against the pacers for batters will be massive.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah will aim to outfox Quinton de Kock

SA will be wanting quality runs from the bat of Quinton de Kock upfront. He can score quick runs, being aggressive. He has scored 784 runs in ODIs against India. De Kock will face a stern test against Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's intelligence can trump De Kock. He has dismissed De Kock once in ODIs. Meanwhile, the southpaw has managed 25 runs from 60 deliveries.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen versus Yuzvendra Chahal

The battle between Rassie van der Dussen and Yuzvendra Chahal can be enormous. Rassie was pivotal in the recently concluded Test series, scoring useful scores. He has a sound average of 60-plus in ODIs too. Rassie's application against India's spinners will be crucial. Yuzvendra Chahal will want to do well against Rassie. He has dismissed Rassie once, conceding one run from six balls.

#4 Can Marco Jansen dominate against KL Rahul?

In the Test series, SA left-arm pacer Marco Jansen was brilliant against Indian opener Rahul. Jansen dismissed him thrice as Rahul averaged just 1.30 against Jansen. However, with the format changing, Rahul will want to get the better of Jansen. The two haven't faced each other in ODIs. Jansen will want to pitch the ball in the right channels and tempt Rahul once again.

#5 Dhawan can be pivotal against Ngidi

Senior Indian player Shikhar Dhawan has a crucial series ahead of him, opening the batting alongside Rahul. Dhawan has been a fine performer in ODIs and his negotiations against Lungi Ngidi can dictate the show. The southpaw has faced 53 balls by Ngidi in ODIs, scoring 50 runs. He has been dismissed once. Dhawan has managed to hit seven fours.