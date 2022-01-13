Newlands Test: SA lose two wickets, require 111 more runs

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 09:31 pm 3 min read

South Africa are chasing 212 in the third Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa bowled out Team India for 198 on Day 3 of the ongoing 3rd Test at Newlands, Cape Town. A phenomenal century by Rishabh Pant extended India's lead past the 200-run mark. However, he ran out of partners eventually. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada worked in tandem, destroying India's middle-order. Chasing 212, South Africa finished on 101/2 at stumps.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

India started with their overnight score of 57/2. They lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. Thereafter, Virat Kohli shared a pivotal 92-run stand with Rishabh Pant. While Kohli's resistance ended in the second session, Pant went on to smash a scintillating ton. He remained unbeaten as India perished on 198. SA, who are chasing 212, lost two wickets before stumps.

Pant Pant slammed his eighth Test century

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pant launched his counter-attack after India lost a couple of wickets in the morning session on Day 3. He continued to play his strokes even though the wicket got uneven. The middle-order batter raced to his fourth century in Test cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 100 off 139 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Feats A look at the feats attained by Pant

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam a Test hundred in South Africa. He has the most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test innings in South Africa. The previous highest was 90 by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in 2010/11 (Centurion). Pant is also the first Asian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in the Rainbow Nation.

Information Third Test century outside Asia

Pant registered his third Test century outside Asia, the most by an Indian wicket-keeper. The likes of Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha have one century each. Pant's first and only Test ton at home came in March 2021 (101 against England in Ahmedabad).

Bowlers Marco Jansen took four wickets

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen was South Africa's standout bowler in the second innings. He took four wickets for just 36 runs in 19.3 overs. Jansen scalped three wickets in the first innings too. His compatriot Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets for 53 runs. Lungi Ngidi too accounted for three wickets, including the prized scalp of Indian skipper Kohli.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jansen, who is playing in his debut Test series, has taken 19 wickets so far. He now has the most wickets for South Africa in the debut series (since re-admission). Pant is the only Indian to score a Test century in a team total below 200. India have become the first-ever side to have lost all 20 wickets to catches in a Test match.

Equation A look at the equation

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mohammed Shami drew first blood for India in the final innings. He dismissed Aiden Markram. Skipper Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen shared a 78-run stand for the second wicket. The duo took the Proteas past 100. While Petersen returned unbeaten on 48, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Elgar toward the day's end. Going into the fourth day, the hosts still have an upper hand.