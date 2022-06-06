Sports

New Zealand's Ross Taylor recognized in Queen's Birthday Honors

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 06, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Ross Taylor retired from international cricket earlier this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has earned a spot in the Queen's Birthday Honors for his services to the game and Pacific communities. Taylor, who recently retired from the game, is now a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday Honors. He remains the only player to have played over 100 matches in each of the three formats.

Congratulations Ross! @RossLTaylor has been recognised for services to cricket and Pacific communities, being made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. pic.twitter.com/TkV54CPMub — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 6, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Taylor, who received the prestigious honor, had been the nucleus of New Zealand's batting order across formats.

He won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with the Kiwis.

Taylor represented the Kiwis in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is.

He was a part of the New Zealand side that played the final of two World Cup editions (2015 and 2019).

Feat Only player to feature in 100 matches in all formats

Taylor appeared in his 100th Test in February 2020 against India at Basin Reserve, Wellington. New Zealand won the Test by 10 wickets. Interestingly, it was their 100th win in the format. Meanwhile, Taylor became the only player in history to play 100 matches across all three formats (ODIs: 236, T20Is: 102). Indian captain Virat Kohli is the closest to matching Taylor's feat.

Career A look at Taylor's international career

Taylor made his international debut in 2006 in an ODI against West Indies. He played his first Test a year later against SA. Taylor has smashed 7,684 runs at an average of 44.16. The tally includes 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. He also owns 8,602 ODI runs at 47.52 (100s: 21). Taylor has 1,909 T20I runs to his name.