West Indies beat Netherlands in the first ODI: Records broken

Written by V Shashank Jun 01, 2022, 12:25 pm 3 min read

Hope brought up his 11th ODI ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies cricket team sealed a seven-wicket win against the Netherlands in the first ODI in Amstelveen on Tuesday. In what was a rain-affected duel, the Netherlands punched above their weight to post 240/7 in 45 overs. Debutant Teja Nidamanuru (58*) was their top scorer. Later, West Indies powered themselves to an emphatic triumph riding on Shai Hope's unbeaten ton. Here's more.

Match How did the first ODI pan out?

The Netherlands got off to a 63-run opening stand. They looked well in control but lost the momentum in the middle overs. WI had to chase a revised target of 247 as per the DLS method. Hope stitched a 120-run opening stand with Shamarh Brooks. Later, he added an unbeaten 116-run stand alongside Brandon King to wind up the chase.

Bowlers Key numbers for West Indies bowlers

Right-arm quick Alzarri Joseph pocketed figures of 1/36. In the process, he surpassed Andre Russell's tally of 70 wickets. Overall, he has claimed 71 scalps in 44 ODIs at 28.26. Spinner Akeal Hosein bagged figures of 2/29 in nine overs. The slow-left arm orthodox now holds 24 scalps in 15 ODIs. Kyle Mayers claimed 2/50 in nine overs, his best figures in this format.

Duo Crucial knocks from Vikramjit, ODowd

The Netherlands got off to a desirable start courtesy of openers Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd. The former struck a crucial 45-ball 47, studded with six fours and two sixes. He has raced to 122 runs at 30.50. Meanwhile, the Dutchman played the second fiddle, compiling 39 runs off 69 deliveries. He now holds 398 runs from 12 ODIs at 39.80.

Nidamanuru Nidamanuru dazzles on ODI debut

Nidamanuru walked into bat when the score read 138/4 in 29.1 overs. It was a knock of substance from the 27-year-old. He dispatched a six of Mayers to bring up his maiden ODI fifty. Not to mention, the middle-order batter forged a 55-run stand for the seventh wicket alongside Logan van de Beek. On the boundary front, he struck three fours and two sixes.

Hope Hope brings up his 11th ODI hundred

Hope took his time at the start but kept the score ticking with ones and twos. He then dealt in boundaries at frequent intervals from the 19th over mark. He took a single off Pieter Seelaar to bring up his 11th ODI ton. His 130-ball 119* was laced with 12 fours and two sixes. He now has 3,857 runs in 90 ODIs at 52.12.

Information Hope attains a special feat

Hope has now equaled batting greats Sir Vivian Richards, Gordon Greenidge, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul with the most hundreds in ODIs for West Indies (11). Notably, he now has the joint-fourth-most centuries for WI in this format.

Duo Brooks, King smash match-winning fifties

Shamarh Brooks clocked 60 off 67 deliveries (three fours, two sixes). He notched his second ODI fifty. He now has 253 runs in seven matches at 36.14. Meanwhile, Brandon King smacked his maiden ODI fifty. He remained unbeaten on 58(51), his highest score in this format. He hammered five fours and two sixes. He raced to 200 runs in eight matches at 28.57.