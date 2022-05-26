Sports

Angelo Mathews smashes 13th Test century: Decoding the numbers

Angelo Mathews smashes 13th Test century: Decoding the numbers

Written by V Shashank May 26, 2022, 07:52 pm 3 min read

Mathews remained unbeaten on 145 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews smashed his 13th Test ton on Day 4 of the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. He remained unbeaten on 145* adding a crucial 199-run stand alongside Dinesh Chandimal (124). The knocks powered Sri Lanka to 506 in response to Bangladesh's 365. Notably, it was Mathews' second hundred in the series underway. We decode his numbers in Tests.

145* Mathews dishes out a valiant ton

Mathews, who slammed 199 in the last Test, got to a fifty on Day 3. Later, he took a single off Mosaddek Hossain to bring up his 13th Test ton, his second against Bangladesh. His 342-ball 145* comprised 12 fours and two sixes. It was his third fifty-plus score in the last 15 Test innings. He now averages 119.50 in Bangladesh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mathews has been one of the finest servants for Sri Lankan cricket in the longest format.

He leads the scoring charts in the series underway.

He has willed the visitors to commanding positions in both the first and second Tests.

If not for his contributions, SL would have been in a spot of bother.

His expertise has been put to good use against Bangladesh.

Information A look at Mathews' Test career

Mathews has racked up 6,776 runs in 96 Tests at 45.78. He has hammered 13 hundreds and 37 fifties. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in the longest format. Sanath Jayasuriya occupies a spot above, having amassed 6,973 runs.

Vs Bangladesh Mathews has 614 runs against Bangladesh

Mathews is the 11th highest run-getter in Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test encounters. He has 614 runs from eight matches at 68.22. He smacked 199 in the first Test in Chattogram, his highest score against Bangladesh in Tests. He is currently the leading run-getter in the concurrent two-match series versus Bangladesh. Mathews has racked up 344 runs across three innings while averaging a monstrous 172.00.

Information Mathews averages 60.00 in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Mathews is currently the second-highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. The veteran has clobbered 540 runs in six Tests. He averages 60.00. He has notched two hundreds and one fifty. Dimuth Karunaratne tops the chart for SL (585).

Match How has the second Test panned out?

Bangladesh slammed 365/10 in the first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim (175*) and Litton das (141) came up with belligerent tons. For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha dazzled with a five- fer (5/64). The visitors then clobbered 506/10, with Mathews (145*) and Dinesh Chandimal (124) as the bulk contributors. Sri Lanka then affected early dismissals to leave Bangladesh dangling at 34/4 at stumps.