Commonwealth Games, Women's T20 event: Meg Lanning to lead Australia

Written by Parth Dhall May 20, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Meg Lanning led Australia to Women's WC title this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have announced their squad for the Women's T20 event of this year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Meg Lanning will lead the Australian side that went on the clinch the 50-over World Cup title earlier this year. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who is recovering from her back injury, will likely play as a pure batter. The T20 event is scheduled to begin on July 29.

Information Australia's squad for Commonwealth Games

Australia's squad for Commonwealth Games: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Perry Perry will be available as a specialist batter

As stated, Ellyse Perry will be available as a specialist batter at the impending Commonwealth Games. The star all-rounder had suffered a stress fracture (back) toward the business end of the Women's World Cup. However, her injury was diagnosed only after she returned home. "Her availability to bowl will be dependent on her progress in the coming weeks," Australian physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

Injuries Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck will be unavailable

Unlike Perry, wrist-spinner Georgia Wareham and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck will be unavailable for the upcoming Games. Wareham had suffered a long-term knee injury, while Vlaeminck continues to recover from a foot injury. Since Wareham had undergone ACL reconstruction earlier this year, she could return in early 2023. She will likely be available for next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Information CWG: Australia drawn with India, Barbados, Pakistan

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Australia will feature in a tri-series, involving Pakistan and hosts Ireland. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 29. Australia have been drawn with India, Barbados, and Pakistan. Australia and India will lock horns in the opener.

Debut Women's cricket will make its debut at Commonwealth Games

Women's cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the entire tournament. Notably, the sport was last played in a multi-sporting tournament in 1998. A 'List A' men's tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Last year, the ICC confirmed that the "campaign to get cricket back into the Olympic Games is on".