Sports

Hazlewood, Agar included in Australia's squad for Pakistan Tests

Hazlewood, Agar included in Australia's squad for Pakistan Tests

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 08, 2022, 09:50 am 3 min read

Hazlewood returns to Australia's Test setup (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket Australia (CA) has named an 18-man squad for their first tour of Pakistan in the 21st century. Ashton Agar has been recalled to Australia's squad as the third spinner. Ace seamer Josh Hazlewood, who picked a side strain during the Ashes series opener at the Gabba, has returned to Australia's main squad. He missed the last four Ashes Tests due to the injury.

Context Why does this story matter?

Agar played his last Test for Australia in 2017.

It is unlikely that he will be included in the Playing XI unless Australia play three spinners.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson are also part of the squad.

Meanwhile, Andrew McDonald will take charge of the Australian team during the tour as interim coach following Justin Langer's resignation last Saturday.

Information A look at Australia's Test squad

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (vice-captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

Richardson Richardson has been rested

Jhye Richardson, who played just one Test during 2021-22 Ashes, has been ruled out of Pakistan's tour of Australia due to workload management. Richardson's omission made way for Agar. The latter played his last Test in 2017 against Bangladesh. He has played just four Tests for Australia and picked nine wickets at 45.56. Agar has scored 195 runs in the format at 32.5.

Harris Marcus Harris has been retained

Opener Marcus Harris has retained his spot in the Australian squad. Josh Inglis will travel with the team as a reserve wicket-keeper batter, while Mitchell Marsh has been named as the second all-rounder. Michael Neser is also part of the squad as a fifth fast bowling option. The other four are - skipper Pat Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

Statement National selector George Bailey on Australia's squad for Pakistan

"This squad covers for all scenarios including the conditions given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan," George Bailey said. "With several subcontinent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon this is a great first-up challenge. It's also a very historic tour given the length of time since Australia last toured Pakistan."

Tour Australia's last tour of Pakistan

Australia last traveled to Pakistan in 1998 for Test and ODI series. Australia had won the three-match Test series 1-0. They also won the ODI series 3-0. Australia men's cricket team is scheduled to play three Tests, as many ODIs, and a one-off T20I against Pakistan this time around, starting March 4. CA is yet to name the squad for the limited-overs series.

Information Pakistan vs Australia: Schedule

Here's the complete schedule: 1st Test, Rawalpindi (March 4-8), 2nd Test, Karachi (March 12-16), 3rd Test, Lahore (March 21-25), 1st ODI, Rawalpindi (March 29), 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi (March 31), 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi (April 2), one-off T20I, Rawalpindi (April 5).