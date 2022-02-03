Sports

Australia Women retain the Ashes after winning 1st ODI

Feb 03, 2022

Australia Women retain the Ashes (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia Women have beaten England Women in the first of the three-match ODI series. They successfully defended 205, bowling England out for 178. Earlier, Australia faced a batting collapse before Beth Mooney helped them post a challenging total. Australia Women retain the Ashes. They earlier won the 1st T20I, while the one-off Test ended in a draw. Here are the key records.

Australia Women managed just 205/9 in 50 overs after England Women elected to field. Lanning scored 28 off 51 deliveries with the help of 4 fours. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry recorded a golden duck. Beth Mooney was Australia's top scorer (73). England had a patchy start and were reduced to 103/6. Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross inspired hope but failed to get them home.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning has become the second-fastest to complete 4,000 runs in women's ODIs. The 29-year-old raced to 4,000 runs in her 89th ODI innings. Former Australian cricketer Belinda Clark had reached this landmark in her 86th ODI innings. Besides, Lanning has become just the third Australian woman after Clark (4,844) and Karen Rolton (4,814) to do so in ODI cricket.

Information 11th female cricketer to complete 4,000 ODI runs

Lanning is overall the 11th female cricketer to complete 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. The 29-year-old broke Rolton's record of achieving the same in 103 innings. New Zealand's Suzie Bates and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor achieved this feat in 105 and 107 innings, respectively.