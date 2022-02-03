Sports

Mayank Agarwal added to squad as COVID-19 hits Team India

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 03, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

First ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ahead of the start of the limited-overs series against West Indies, Team India has been dealt with a blow as seven members in the hosts' camp have tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID-19 positive list also included four players - Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini. Saini was added to the Indian squad as a reserve seam bowler. Here's more.

Following the positive RT-PCR test among the players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added Mayank Agarwal to the ODI squad.

The development was confirmed by BCCI via a press release.

The three members of the support staff - T Dilip (fielding coach), B Lokesh (security liaison officer) and Rajeev Kumar (sports massage therapist) - have tested positive for COVID.

The BCCI in its official statement confirmed that Dhawan, Saini, Dilip, and Lokesh tested positive during the first round of testing on Monday, January 31. Gaikwad was cleared during the first round of testing but tested positive the next day. Iyer and Rajeev tested negative during the first two rounds of testing but returned positive on Wednesday, February 2.

Trio Dhawan, Iyer and Gaikwad could miss ODI series

Following the positive COVID-19 tests, the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will most likely miss the ODIs against West Indies. The ODI series will be played behind closed doors and is slated to kick off on Sunday, February 6, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The next two games will be played on February 8 and 11.

Rahul KL Rahul will miss the first ODI

Rahul is set to miss the opening ODI against WI to attend his sister's marriage. Rahul's absence from the first game means India will have only five batters from the original squad to pick from - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda. It is yet to be seen if Agarwal will be available for selection in the first game.

Information A look at India's ODI squad

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan