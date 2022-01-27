Sports

U-19 WC: England reach semis; Zimbabwe, WI advance in Plate

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 27, 2022, 12:29 pm 2 min read

England defeated South Africa by six wickets (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Jacob Bethell starred with the bat for England as they defeated South Africa by six wickets in the Super League quarter-final 1 of the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. With this win, they have secured their place in the Super League semi-final. Elsewhere, in the Plate quarter-finals, Zimbabwe and West Indies made progress by defeating Scotland and Papua New Guinea (PNG) respectively.

Bethell was the standout performer for England as he picked one wicket while conceding 30 runs before making a classy 88.

England will next take on the winner of the Super League quarter-final 4 match, which will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, West Indies will next take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Plate semi-final while Zimbabwe will face Ireland.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Bowling first, England bundled out South Africa for a paltry total of 209 in 43.4 overs. Rehan Ahmed claimed four wickets while giving away 48 runs. Dewald Brevis scored a gritty 97 while Gerhardus Maree contributed with 27 runs. In reply, England won the match in 31.2 overs. Bethell scored 88 runs while William Luxton was unbeaten on 47. Dewald Brevis took two wickets.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 248/10 in 49.5 overs. Matthew Welch smashed 78 runs while Brian Bennett scored 54. Jack Jarvis managed to claim three wickets while Charlie Peet chipped in with two. In response, Scotland managed 140/10 to concede the match by 108 runs. Tomas Mackintosh top-scored with 25 while Jarvis scored 24 runs. David Bennett and Connor Mitchell took three wickets each.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Opting to bat, WI posted a respectable total of 317/7 in 50 overs. Matthew Nandu scored a blistering 124 while Shaqkere Parris scored 64 runs. Boio Ray finished with the figure of 3/43. In response, PNG managed 148/10 in 37.4 overs and lost the match by 169 runs. Aue Oru scored 27 runs. Matthew Nandu, Isai Thorne and McKenny Clarke claimed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka U-19 will square off against Afghanistan U-19 on Thursday in a crucial Super League Quarter-Final 4. The match between the two teams will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM (IST).