Mithali, Goswami feature in ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021

Mithali, Goswami feature in ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021

Mithali, Goswami named ICC's ODI XI (Photo Credit: Twitter/@munafpa99881129)

Veteran Indian cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been included in ICC's Women's ODI Team of the Year. These two are the only players from India in the ODI XI. England's Heather Knight has been appointed the captain of the side, which also has Tammy Beaumont in the ranks. Australia's wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy is the lone pick from the Aussie team.

Context Why does it matter?

ICC's ODI XI looks quite diverse and balanced as it has representation from almost every major team in women's cricket.

It has two players from India, England, and West Indies.

Australia and Pakistan have one representation each while three South African players have made the cut.

Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lankan players were not able to make it to the team.

Information ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021

ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Jhulan Goswami (India), and Anisa Mohammed (West Indies).

Twitter Post ICC Women's ODI Team

Quality galore 🏏



The 2021 ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year is here 🙌



Details 👉 https://t.co/4JBq3JIolO pic.twitter.com/BKzSo0ET6T — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2022

Goswami Jhulan Goswami's ODI numbers in 2021

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@t20worldcup)

Jhulan Goswami amassed 15 wickets in 10 ODIs in 2021. She maintained an impressive economy rate of 3.77 while averaging 23.13. She recorded her best bowling figures of 4/42 against South Africa as India defeated them by nine wickets in the Lucknow ODI. It was the only game the Women in Blue won in the ODI leg of Proteas Women's 2021 India tour.

Stats Mithali Raj's performance in ODIs last year

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Mithali Raj amassed 503 runs in 11 games in the year gone by with the help of six fifties. She averaged 62.87 with her highest score being 79*. She recorded her highest score against South Africa in March to take India to a fighting total of 188. Despite Mithali's fighting efforts, SA won the match by five wickets to clinch the five-match series 4-1.

Mandhana Mandhana lone Indian in Women's T20I Team of 2021

On Wednesday, Smriti Mandhana was the lone Indian included in the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2021. England had most number of players in the team (5). England all-rounder Nat Sciver was named captain while her counterpart Amy Jones was picked as the wicket-keeper batter. Mandhana enjoyed a stellar campaign last year as she amassed 255 runs in nine matches.