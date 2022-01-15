Virat Kohli leaves Test captaincy: Here are the notable reactions

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 09:05 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain on Saturday (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's captain in Test cricket with immediate effect. He ended his seven-year stint a day after India lost the three-match Test in South Africa. Kohli finishes as India's most successful captain in red-ball cricket. The massive announcement came like a bolt from the blue, and rightly so. Here, we take a look at the notable reactions.

Twitter Post BCCI highlights the success of captain Kohli

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

Raina Shocked by Kohli's sudden decision: Suresh Raina

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is shocked by the "sudden decision". "Although I am shocked by Kohli's sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket and India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player," Raina wrote on Twitter.

Sehwag One of the most successful captains: Virender Sehwag

Like everyone, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes Kohli is one of the greatest Test captains. "Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie and he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Looking forward to watch you dominate with the bat," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Jaffer Wasim Jaffer hails Kohli for his success overseas

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer hails Kohli for his success overseas. "When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign," wrote Jaffer on Twitter.

Rajeev Shukla Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket has been immense: Rajeev Shukla

(Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla highlights the immense contribution of Kohli as Test captain. "We respect Virat Kohli's decision. His contribution to Indian cricket has been immense and as a Test captain, he got us a maximum number of victories. I hope and think that he will continue to contribute as a player to Team India and Indian cricket," he told ANI.

Twitter Post The Shastri-Kohli duo scaled new heights for India

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022