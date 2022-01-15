Premier League, KDB helps Manchester City beat Chelsea: Records broken

Premier League 2021-22 leaders Manchester City extended their winning run to 12 games. Pep Guardiola's side beat Chelsea 1-0 in gameweek 22 of the Premier League season on Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of this match as City now have a 13-point gap over Chelsea. This was another massive performance by City, who are on a consistent run.

Context Why does it matter?

With this win over Chelsea, Man City have sealed 36 points from their last 12 Premier League matches.

City deserved to win for their urgency as they also kept the ball well.

The Premier League champions are continuing to find ways to win games.

Chelsea had their moments but City stood tall.

The hosts had six shots on target against the Blues.

MCICHE City beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad

Kepa Arrizabalaga kept a shot out from Jack Grealish in the first half after Mateo Kovacic lost possession. Chelsea looked well drilled defensively in keeping out City at half-time. In the second half, Romelu Lukaku had the chance to put Chelsea ahead, but his effort was saved by Ederson. De Bruyne saw his shot get saved by Kepa but the Belgian scored moments later.

Ederson Notable feats achieved by Ederson

Man City keeper Ederson kept his 12th clean sheet this season in the Premier League. Overall, he has kept 83 clean sheets in 166 PL matches - this is a 50% record. As per Opta, he is the only keeper with 100+ appearances in the competition's history to record a shutout in as many as half of matches.

KDB Records amassed by De Bruyne

As per Opta, Kevin De Bruyne has now scored five goals against former club Chelsea in the Premier League. This is the most by a player against the Blues after having previously played for them in the competition. KDB has scored 21 PL goals from outside the box. He has gone level with Sergio Aguero with his tally for Man City.

Numbers Key numbers for City and Pep

Key numbers for City and Pep

City's 12th successive win is the league's ninth run of the same. As perOpta, City are now responsible for four of those. Notably, all four of them have come under Guardiola. The Spaniard also registered his 158th Premier League win as a manager. Meanwhile, Guardiola has become just the second Man City manager after Roberto Mancini to do the double over Chelsea.

Stat attack Cancelo shines for defensively solid City

As per Squawka Football, Joao Cancelo has provided more assists in his last 11 Premier League games (4) than he did in the previous two seasons combined (3 in 45 games). Interestingly, no Man City player has more assists in all competitions this season (8). Man City have now kept seven clean sheets in their last 12 PL matches.