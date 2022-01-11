Newlands Test, Day 1: India lose openers in first session

Newlands Test, Day 1: India lose openers in first session

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

India lost KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the first session (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India were off to a steady start in the third Test against South Africa at Newlands after skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat. They lost both openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the morning session. South African seamers made the most of the overcast conditions at Newlands. However, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli showed incredible resistance thereafter.

Openers Rahul and Agarwal departed after the first hour

The likes of Rahul and Agarwal started well. They were sturdy in the first hour. While Rahul remained vigilant, Agarwal emerged as the aggressor. In the 12th over, pace spearhead Duanne Olivier drew first blood for South Africa, dismissing Rahul. In the very next over, Kagiso Rabada got rid of Agarwal. Both Indian openers were caught behind in the slips.

Duo Kohli and Pujara return unbeaten

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India were reduced to 33/2 after a seamless first hour. Pujara, who has been under the scanner, was solid on his defense. However, he had no qualms about punishing the poor deliveries. He was joined by skipper Kohli in the middle. Unlike the previous few innings, Kohli was extremely patient. The duo returned unbeaten as India finished on 75/2 at lunch.

Do you know? Kohli wins yet another toss against SA

Kohli, who is playing his 99th Test, won yet another toss in the series. The Indian captain has won the toss 10 times in 12 Tests (83.3%) against South Africa. Against all other teams, he has won the toss 21 times in 56 Tests (37.5%).

Bowlers How did the bowlers perform?

Rabada and Olivier accounted for a wicket each in the first session. The duo was all over the Indian top-order. Although left-arm seamer Marco Jansen remained wicketless, he bowled in tight areas. He conceded just seven runs in his first six overs and hardly gave any freebies. Lungi Ngidi was impressive too, bowling the least number of overs.