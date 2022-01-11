South Africa's Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

South Africa's Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

Chris Morris has retired from all forms of cricket (Source: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo)

South African all-rounder Chris Morris announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Morris informed about the same through a post on Instagram. The 34-year-old also revealed that he would take up a "coaching role" with domestic side Titans. In 2021, Morris became the most expensive player in IPL auction history when Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs. 16.25 crore.

Quote Here is what Morris wrote on Instagram

"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small...it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket," Morris wrote on Instagram.

Career A look at his international career

Morris represented South Africa in 69 matches across formats. He could bowl over 140 KPH consistently and was also a handy lower-order batter. The all-rounder made 42 appearances in One-Day Internationals. He took a total of 94 wickets with the best match haul of 4/27. Morris also scored 774 international runs at 19.82. He missed the berth for the 2019 World Cup.

Stats Here are his T20 stats

Morris emerged as a prolific all-rounder in T20 cricket. He played in several T20 leagues around the globe. In 234 T20s, he accounted for 290 wickets at an incredible average of 22.21 and an economy of 7.78. With the bat, Morris registered an impressive strike rate of 150.04. He took 34 wickets from 23 T20 Internationals for South Africa at an average of 20.50.