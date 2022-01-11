Ross Taylor retires: Reliving the best moments of his career

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 08:12 pm 3 min read

Ross Taylor retired from international cricket after the 2nd Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh in the 2nd Test at the Haley Oval, claiming an innings victory. It was a memorable farewell for middle-order batter Ross Taylor, who had announced that he would retire after the final Test. Taylor bowed out after taking the final wicket of the match (dismissed Ebadot Hossain). Here, we take a look at the best moments of his illustrious career.

Context Why does this story matter?

Taylor had been the nucleus of New Zealand's batting order across formats.

He won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with the Kiwis.

Taylor remains the only player to have played over 100 matches in each of the three formats.

He was a part of the New Zealand side that played the final of two World Cup editions (2015 and 2019).

WTC WTC final: Taylor scored the winning runs for NZ

(Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

In June 2021, New Zealand became world champions in Test cricket. They won the WTC final after defeating Team India at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Interestingly, Taylor scored the winning runs for New Zealand. He returned unbeaten (47*) with skipper Kane Williamson (52*) as New Zealand chased down 139. The horrid memories of two 50-over World Cup finals finally turned into joy.

Distinction Taylor attained this unique feat in February 2020

Taylor appeared in his 100th Test in February 2020 against India at Basin Reserve, Wellington. He became the only player in history to play 100 matches across all three formats (ODIs: 233, T20Is: 102). Indian captain Virat Kohli is the closest to match Taylor's feat. New Zealand won the Test by 10 wickets. Interestingly, it was their 100th win in the format.

Milestone First NZ batter to smash an away double-hundred

In November 2015, Taylor became the first-ever New Zealand batter to smash a double-hundred away from home. He smashed 290 against Australia in the Perth Test. With this, Taylor became the first Kiwi batter to register a double-century Down Under. To date, he has the second-highest runs in a Test innings batting at number four by a New Zealand batter.

Innings When Taylor wreaked havoc in Dunedin

Taylor was a match-winner for New Zealand in white-ball cricket. He guided them to several memorable wins single-handedly. In March 2018, he played a 181*-run knock off 147 balls against England (4th ODI) in Dunedin. He helped New Zealand chase 336 in the final over. Taylor registered the highest individual score in a run-chase (ODIs) by a New Zealand batter.

Farewell Taylor signs off in style!

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

While everyone expected Taylor to end his career with a scintillating knock, the 37-year-old had other plans. He did have a fairytale end but with the ball. Bowling the first over of his final international match, Taylor dismissed Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain on the third ball. And, he signed off in style as New Zealand won the Test by an innings and 117 runs.