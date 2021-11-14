Australia win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 10:53 pm

Australia beat New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup

Australia beat New Zealand to win their maiden ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Put into bat, New Zealand rode on a superb 85 by skipper Kane Williamson to post 172/4 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was brilliant with the ball, claiming three wickets. In reply, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played handful knocks to help Australia chase down the target.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Australia do have a habit of producing the goods in the biggest matches and tonight was no different. The Dubai International Stadium stayed true to its nature as once again the team batting second won. Credit goes to Australia for an all-round show despite the magnitude of Williamson's batting. Australia are the World T20 champions.

NZ vs AUS

How did the match pan out?

New Zealand openers added 28 runs before Martin Guptill and Williamson stitched a 48-run stand. Williamson took on the bowlers, toying with the field. He added a valuable 68-run stand alongside Glenn Phillips. Australia hit back in the 18th over to peg back the Kiwis. In reply, Aaron Finch was dismissed early on before Warner and Mitchell Marsh took charge. Australia sealed the deal.

Williamson

Kane Williamson smashes these records

Williamson hit a superb 48-ball 85, smashing 10 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 177.08. The Kiwi skipper registered his 14th T20I fifty. Williamson has now surpassed the 2,000-run mark in T20Is. He now has 2,021 runs at an average of 32.59. Williamson surpassed Mohammad Shahzad's tally of 2,015 runs. He got past 200 fours in T20Is (202).

Duo

Feats achieved by Hazlewood and Zampa

Hazlewood (3/16) finished with 11 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at an average of 15.90. Overall, he has raced to 32 T20I scalps. Adam Zampa (1/26) had a fantastic tournament. He claimed 13 wickets (second-highest). Overall, Zampa now has 65 T20I wickets He has equaled the tally of Stuart Broad (65).

Do you know?

Unwanted record for Starc

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc (0/60) has now scripted an unwanted record of conceding the second-highest runs by an Aussie bowler in a T20I match. Andrew Tye (2/64 vs NZ in 2018) holds this unwanted tally for Australia.

Feats

Unique feats achieved by Williamson

Williamson has now smashed the second-best score by a batter in a T20 World Cup final. The top score is held by Marlon Samuels, who hit an unbeaten 85 versus England in the 2016 edition. Williamson managed just 18 runs off 19 balls (SR 94.73) before the drinks break. Since the drinks break, he scored 67 off 29 balls (SR 231.03).

Warner

Warner slams a host of records

Warner slammed a 38-ball 53. The southpaw smashed four fours and three sixes. Warner has now amassed 2,554 runs in T20Is at 32.74. He surpassed the tally of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez (2,514). Warner has now raced to 250 fours in T20Is. He has 99 sixes. Warner is now the sixth-highest scorer in T20 World Cup (762). He surpassed AB de Villiers' tally (717).

Information

Marsh plays a match-winning knock

Marsh played a match-winning knock for Australia. He registered his sixth T20I fifty. He also stitched a brilliant 92-run stand for the second wicket alongside Warner.

Information

Warner betters Hayden's tally for Australia

Warner finished as the second-highest scorer in the T20 WC 2021. He scored 289 runs at 48.16. Warner now holds the record of scoring most runs in a T20 World Cup for Australia, going past Matthew Hayden's 265 runs in 2007.