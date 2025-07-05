Dunkley, Wyatt-Hodge set record WT20I stand versus India for England

England openers Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge hit respective half-centuries versus India in the 3rd WT20I being held at the Kennington Oval, London. The two handed England a strong start, adding 137 runs in 15.2 overs. Dunkley managed 75 from 53 balls before perishing. Wyatt-Hodge departed moments thereafter, reducing England to 149/3. India fought back and restricted England to 171/9 in 20 overs.

Duo A solid opening stand for the duo Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge added 44 runs in the powerplay (overs 1-6). Notably, Wyatt-Hodge was dropped twice in the 9th over and made India pay. Dunkley, who was the chief aggresor, reached her fifty in the 10th over. The two batters got useful runs and kept the scoreboard moving with Wyatt-Hodge completing her fifty in the 14th over. Deepti Sharma broke the stand.

Record 2nd-highest partnership for ENG-W vs IND-W in T20Is (any wkt) This is now the 2nd-highest stand for England vs India in WT20Is for any wicket. Notably, Wyatt-Hodge is part of three of the top four stands. 138 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & D Wyatt-Hodge, Wankhede, 2023 137 - Sophia Dunkley & D Wyatt-Hodge, The Oval, 2025* 113* - C Edwards & Sarah Taylor, Taunton, 2009 112 - Nat Sciver-Brunt & Wyatt-Hodge, Chelmsford, 2021

Information Highest opening stand for England vs India in WT20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest opening stand for England Women vs India Women in T20Is, breaking the former record stand of Sarah Taylor and Charlotte Edwards, who added 113* runs in Taunton.

Dunkley 2nd WT20I fifty for Dunkley versus India Dunkley's 75 had 7 fours and a six (SR: 141.51). She has raced to 1,177 runs in WT20Is at 25.04. This was her 6th fifty in the format. In 17 matches versus India (14 innings), she owns 267 runs at 22-plus (50s: 2). Meanwhile, this was the batters' 5th fifty on home soil. She owns 675 runs at 29.34.