What's the story

Cricket has officially been retained for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, set to take place in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) confirmed the decision during the 41st AINAGOC Board of Directors meeting held at Nagoya City Hall on April 28.

Along with cricket, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has also been approved and will debut at the event.

Here are further details.