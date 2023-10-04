Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinches his second Asian Games gold

By Parth Dhall 06:34 pm Oct 04, 2023

Neeraj Chopra recorded a record throw of 88.88m

Indian star Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2023 Asian Games currently underway in Hangzhou, China. The Indian star bagged the top honor with a record throw of 88.88m. Chopra won his second Asian Games gold medal, having done the same at the 2018 Jakarta Games. Chopra's compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena won the silver medal.

Chopra, Kishore script history

Chopra and Kishore have scripted history by bagging the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw final at the Asian Games. While Chopra recorded a best throw of 88.88m, Kishore was just behind the former with a personal best of 87.54m. Notably, Chopra's first throw wasn't updated on the server. With this, Kishore has also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The poster boy of Indian athletics - Neeraj Chopra

Chopra has won everything that is there in the javelin throw at the age of 25. He is currently the Olympic gold medallist and the World Athletics champion, while he also won the Diamond League last year. Chopra came second in the 2023 Diamond League final in Eugene. He bagged the gold medal at the 2018 Asiad and has replicated it.

Chopra scripted history at WAC

Earlier this year, Chopra scripted history after clinching a historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Hungary). Chopra, who qualified with a massive 88.77m throw, clocked a remarkable 88.17m throw in the main event. He became the second Indian after former shooter Abhinav Bindra to win the Olympic gold medal and the World Championships honor at the same time.

Second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold

In 2021, Chopra became the second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold. Former shooter Bindra was the first Indian to do so at the Olympics. He attained the feat at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Before him, India had won eight gold medals in field hockey (team event). Notably, Chopra claimed Independent India's first medal in athletics.

Chopra has been close to 90m mark

Chopra has been trying to breach the 90m barrier. No Indian javelin thrower has ever achieved this feat. He was inches away from touching this mark at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League. He recorded his best-ever throw of 89.94m. The Indian javelin thrower bettered his personal best record which he set in June that year at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.