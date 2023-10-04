ICC World Cup 2023: Unique stats that can be registered

Williamson can become New Zealand's top scorer in World Cup history (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starts on October 5 in India as champions England and 2019 edition runners-up New Zealand square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Over the next month and a half, fans will be braced for top-notch action with 10 teams fighting for the coveted trophy. Moreover, there are several unique milestones and stats on offer. We decode the same.

Starc is set to become the most successful left-arm pacer

Australia's Mitchell Starc is regarded as one of the best in business. With plenty of experience riding, Starc can become the most successful left-arm pacer in World Cup history. Starc has 49 World Cup scalps 14.81. He needs seven wickets to surpass the legendary Wasim Akram (55). Starc can also become the third-most successful bowler in World Cup history by surpassing Lasith Malinga (56).

Boult is aiming to scale these rare feats

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is one of the best bowlers in powerplay overs. Boult is closing in on 100 scalps during this phase (overs 1-10). Boult, who is the most successful bowler in this regard, can become the first to scale 100 scalps in powerplays. Moreover, he is aiming to become the first left-arm NZ pacer to claim 200 ODI wickets (197).

Rohit can join an elite company among Indian batters

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the fourth-highest scorer for his nation at the ICC World Cup. Rohit has amassed 978 runs at an average of 65.20. He is 22 shy of becoming just the fourth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus World Cup runs after Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Virat Kohli (1,030*), and Sourav Ganguly (1,006).In ODIs, Rohit owns 10,112 runs at 48.85.

Aussie powerhouse Warner eyes these unique records

David Warner is eight shy of completing 1,000 World Cup runs. He would become the fourth Australian to get the milestone, joining the likes of Ricky Ponting (1,743), Adam Gilchrist (1,085), and Mark Waugh (1,004). Warner has four World Cup centuries and can topple Ponting (5) to become Australia's highest centurion. Warner can become the third Australian to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli and Rohit can achieve these World Cup records

Kohli has the joint-highest catches as an outfielder for India in World Cup history (14) alongside Anil Kumble. Rohit can become the most successful Indian in terms of sixes. He has 23 sixes and can break Sachin's record of 27. Kohli can become the third Indian to smash 100-plus fours in ODI WC history after Sachin and Rohit.

Williamson can become New Zealand's top scorer in WC history

NZ skipper Kane Williamson has smashed 911 World Cup runs at 56.93. He is aiming to become just the 3rd Kiwi to score 1,000-plus runs, besides also becoming his nation's top scorer. He can surpass Stephen Fleming (1,075).