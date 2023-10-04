ICC World Cup: Statistical analysis of the best left-arm pacers

Boult is also NZ's most successful bowler at the World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 starts on October 5 in India as heavyweights England and New Zealand square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The World Cup will see a pool of some of the best left-arm pacers in action as they chase records and milestones. In the yesteryears, we have had several massive left-arm pacers to grace the event. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

In the England versus New Zealand match, all eyes will be on New Zealand star Trent Boult, who can rattle the opposition. Going forward, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, Australia's Mitchell Starc, and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman will be crucial figures to watch out for. Ahead of a cracking 2023 World Cup, we decode the best left-arm pacers to grace the global event and their magnificent stats.

Powerplay champion Boult is closing in on 200 ODI scalps

Boult is one of the best new-ball bowlers who can swing the ball either way. As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult has 87 wickets in the powerplay overs (1-10) from 99 innings at 21.26. Boult, who has 197 ODI scalps at 23.56, can become the sixth Kiwi to clock a figure of 200. Boult is also NZ's most successful bowler at the World Cup (39 scalps).

Starc is set to become the most successful left-arm pacer

Australian powerhouse Starc is regarded as one of the best in business. With plenty of experience riding, Starc can become the most successful left-arm pacer in World Cup history. Starc has 49 World Cup scalps 14.81. He needs seven wickets to surpass the legendary Wasim Akram (55). Starc can also become the third-most successful bowler in World Cup history by surpassing Lasith Malinga (56).

Akram was always in his element

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram remains the best left-arm pacer in World Cup history. He ended his journey at the event with 55 scalps from 38 matches, having featured in five events (1987-2003). Akram helped Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup and finished as the top wicket-taker. He managed 18 scalps at 18.77. Akram is the most successful pacer in ODI cricket (502 scalps).

Chaminda Vaas was Sri Lanka's key weapon

Former Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas played a key role at the World Cup. He represented the Lankans in four World Cup events, playing 31 matches and claiming 49 scalps at 21.22. In his debut World Cup in 1996 which SL won, Vaas managed six scalps. In the 2003 edition, he was the highest wicket-taker (23). Overall, Vaas finished with 400 ODI wickets.

Former India ace Zaheer Khan cannot be ignored

Zaheer Khan remains India's most successful left-arm pacer in ODIs with 282 wickets at 29.43. Zaheer grew in stature with each passing game and was a key figure for India in their trophy-winning 2011 campaign where he claimed the joint-highest wickets (21). In 23 World Cup matches, Zaheer managed 44 scalps and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for India (44) alongside Javagal Srinath.