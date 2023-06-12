Sports

WTC final: Australia's Alex Carey attains this unique record

WTC final: Australia's Alex Carey attains this unique record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 12, 2023 | 09:45 pm 2 min read

Alex Carey scored 114 runs and registered six dismissals in the WTC Final (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia defeated India by 209 runs to win the ICC World Test Championship Final at the Oval. While many players stepped up to the occasion, Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey was exceptional with the bat in both innings. Even his glove work was also praised by experts. Overall, he had a superb outing in the final as he registered a unique record.

100 runs and six dismissals in a Test match

Carey slammed 114 crucial runs across both innings and also accumulated six dismissals in the WTC Final against India. He also became the fifth Aussie wicket-keeper to achieve this feat in a single Test. Rodney Marsh, Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist (thrice) and Brad Haddin (twice) are the other Australian wicket-keepers to have slammed 100-plus runs and six dismissals in a single Test.

A look at Carey's stellar batting performance

Carey came to the crease in the first innings when Australia were at 376/5. They lost two quick wickets but Carey kept the scoreboard ticking and guided them beyond the 450-run mark. He was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 48. In the second innings, he slammed his fifty and stitched a 93-runs with Mitchell Starc. He remained unbeaten at 66 as Australia declared 270/8.

Second-highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval

Carey and Starc's crucial 93-run partnership is now the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval. Herbie Collins and Jack Gregory hold the top spot for adding 107 runs against England in 1926.

10th-most wicket-keeping dismissals for Australia in Tests

Carey has now registered 68 dismissals for Australia in Test cricket. Among Australian wicket-keepers, he is 10th in terms of Test dismissals. Gilchrist leads the charts with 416 dismissals in 96 Tests. Healy and Marsh are next in line with 395 and 355 dismissals respectively. While Carey surpassed Hanson Carter's tally of 65 dismissals, Matthew Wade is ahead of him with 74 dismissals.

Here we present Carey's Test numbers

Carey has raced to 803 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 34.91. Besides scoring four fifties, he has slammed a century in this format. The wicket-keeper batter also owns a healthy strike rate of 60.60. In his first Test in England, Carey ended with 114 runs. His only century came against South Africa at MCG in 2022.

Share this timeline