WTC final, Mohammed Siraj races to 50 Test wickets: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 08, 2023, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Siraj got to the mark in 19 Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has completed 50 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the milestone with his second wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Overall, it was his third wicket in the contest as he dismissed Nathan Lyon in the post-break session. Here are his stats in Tests.

Siraj shines with the ball

It must be noted that India are without the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the WTC final. However, Siraj put up a fast-bowling exhibition with the new ball and constantly troubled Australia's top-order batters. Though he did not find any success on Day 1 after dismissing Khawaja, he bounced back on the second day.

50 wickets for Siraj

Siraj became the 42nd Indian bowler to touch the 50-wicket mark in Test matches. The right-arm pacer got to the milestone in 19 matches as his average in the format is just over 32. The tally includes a five-wicket haul, which came against the Aussies in the 2021 Brisbane Test. Overall, the speed merchant owns 17 wickets against Australia in seven Tests.

A look at his numbers overseas

Majority of Siraj's success in Tests has come in overseas games. Over 40 the pacer's 50 wickets in Tests have been recorded in 13 matches outside India. His average in this regard is just over 33. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has particularly enjoyed bowling in England as he has now raced past 20 wickets in six Tests in the nation.