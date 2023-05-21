Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Rinku Singh's dream season for KKR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 21, 2023, 12:11 pm 3 min read

Rinku Singh finished IPL 2023 as KKR's highest run-getter (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rinku Singh's heroics will go down as one of the major highlights of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Though Kolkata Knight Riders could not qualify for playoffs, Rinku has become a household name with his blistering knocks. In KKR's final league game of the season, he smoked his highest IPL score, albeit in a losing cause. Here we decode his stats this season.

Another spectacular knock from Rinku

Chasing 177 against Lucknow Super Giants, KKR were 82/3 when Rinku arrived. The left-handed batter did the bulk of the scoring for KKR in the second half. Rinku finally finished with 67* off 33 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes). He smashed two sixes and a four as KKR required 21 runs in the final over. LSG narrowly won the contest by a solitary run.

Rinku's first break in IPL came in 2017 when Punjab Kings bought him for Rs. 10 lakh. He didn't play a single game that season. KKR acquired him for Rs. 80 lakh in the 2018 season, where he played four games, scoring 29 runs. While he couldn't do much in the next two seasons either, he missed IPL 2021 due to an injury.

The breakthrough 2022 season

Despite Rinku's ordinary returns, KKR went after him in the 2022 mega auction and acquired his services for Rs. 55 lakh. The move paid dividends as the southpaw hammered 174 in seven games at a strike rate of 148.72. His match-winning 23-ball 42* vs Rajasthan Royals and 15-ball 40 vs LSG grabbed eyeballs. The southpaw hence was retained.

Heroics versus Gujarat Titans

The game against Gujarat Titans last month made Rinku a hot property in world cricket. The southpaw slammed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes when KKR needed 28 off the final five balls. He did the unthinkable as the two-time champions achieved the highest target successfully (29) in the last over of an innings in IPL. Rinku remained unbeaten, scoring a 21-ball 48*.

Rinku's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Rinku finished the season as KKR's highest run-scorer, having smashed 474 runs from 14 matches at 59.25 (SR: 149.52). The southpaw became just the third player, batting at number five or lower, to score 400 runs in an IPL season with a 50-plus average and 140-plus strike rate. He joined dashers Andre Russell (2019) and David Miller (2022) in this elite list.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man

KKR's top-order struggles make Rinku's contributions this season exceptional. As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR's aggregate average (22.54) for the top three positions in IPL 2023 is the worst among all teams. KKR's top-three batters have recorded as many as seven ducks this season. Owing to the same, Rinku often arrived when the two-time champions are in a spot of bother.

Rinku averages 152.50 in run-chases (IPL 2023)

Rinku smashed 305 runs from seven innings in run-chases in IPL 2023. His average and strike rate reads 152.50 and 174.28, respectively. Notably, each of his four fifties came in these matches (4s/6s: 20/22).

Most runs in death overs

In overs between 16 and 20 this season, Rinku has garnered 280 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 186.67. He has smoked 22 sixes in this phase. While no other batter has 200-plus runs in this regard, Shimron Hetmyer trails Rinku with 193 runs.

A Team India call-up awaiting Rinku?

Selectors have many strong reasons to give Rinku a break in the Indian team. Middle-order batters Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer are injured with the 2023 ODI World Cup being months away. Rinku might just be the finisher India need to partner Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order. Rinku averages 53 and 59.89 in List-A and First-Class cricket, respectively.