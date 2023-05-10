Sports

IPL 2023: KKR to host RR as playoff race tightens

Written by Parth Dhall May 10, 2023, 04:47 pm 3 min read

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will square up in the 56th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match on May 11. The Nitish Rana-led Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings after losing to Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, RR, who are out of the top four, have lost three consecutive matches. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, will host this duel on May 11. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Overall, a competitive battle between bat and ball is expected. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 26 occasions in the IPL (including two Super-Over fixtures). KKR have won on 14 occasions, with RR winning on 10 instances. Since 2020, KKR enjoy a 4-2 record in wins over RR. In IPL 2022, both teams won a match against each other. Notably, KKR won the last encounter between the two.

KKR coming off wins; RR need to resurrect

KKR have had a mixed season as of now. The Rana-led side beat SRH and PBKS after losing to GT. The heroics of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell helped KKR successfully chase 180 against PBKS at home. Meanwhile, RR's campaign have gone downhill. They have now lost five of their previous six matches, with their only win coming against Chennai Super Kings.

What can be the Playing XIs?

KKR (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy. RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact subs: Jason Roy (KKR) and Devdutt Padikkal (RR).

Who are the key performers?

As of now, three KKR batters, Rinku Venkatesh, and Rana, have crossed the 300-run mark in IPL 2023. Rinku leads the tally with 337 runs. RR's Yashasvi is the second-highest run-scorer of the season, with 477 runs at an average of 43.36. The tally includes a ton as well. Mystery spinner Chakravarthy remains the only KKR to have taken over 10 wickets (17).

A look at the Dream11 options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell (vice-captain), Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Nitish Rana (vice-captain), Jason Roy, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult.