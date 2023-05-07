Sports

RR vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma smokes his fourth IPL fifty

RR vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma smokes his fourth IPL fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 07, 2023, 11:03 pm 1 min read

Abhishek slammed his second fifty of this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma clocked his fourth fifty in the competition. His knock of 55 from 34 deliveries came against the Rajasthan Royals in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. His half-century consisted of five fours and two maximums. This was his second fifty of this season, the first one came against DC. Here are the stats.

A show of intent from Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek showed great consistency last season for SRH, batting at the top of the order. He has continued that form here as he slammed his second fifty. He gave SRH a fine start along with Anmolpreet Singh as they added 51 runs. Later, Abhishek stitched a 65-run stand with Rahul Tripathi before he perished in the 13th over, trying to attack Ravichandran Ashwin.

A look at his IPL stats

The SRH youngster has compiled 870 runs in 44 IPL matches at an average of 24.17. Abhishek is known for his intent and owns a strike rate of 138.98. He has slammed four fifties in the competition. In IPL 2023, he has struggled with injuries and has only played eight matches, scoring 203 runs (50s: 2). The 22-year-old slammed 426 runs last season.