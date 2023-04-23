Sports

Mayank Agarwal vs Axar Patel in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 23, 2023, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Axar Patel has claimed 13 wickets against SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will search for their second win when they will travel to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 24. Both teams are at the bottom of the table and will aim for a win. Mayank Agarwal's duel against Axar Patel will be very crucial. Here's more.

Mayank's numbers against Axar in the IPL

Mayank has always taken a cautious approach against Axar. Therefore the SRH opener has only fallen to him once in the IPL. However, his strike rate of only 80 proves that he has not been comfortable against the left-arm spinner. He has scored 36 runs across seven IPL meetings and has only smashed two boundaries. Mayank will look to break the shackles this time.

Mayank's struggles against spin

Mayank has had a slow start to the current season, having scored only 115 runs in six matches. He has always tried to attack the spinners in the IPL and has fallen to them in the process. In 72 innings, he was dismissed by spinners 40 times though his strike rate was 140.98. His paltry average of 19.35 depicts his struggle against the spinners.

Mayank's numbers against left-arm spinners

Mayank has not had the best experience against left-arm spinners in the IPL. He has amassed 194 runs in 33 IPL innings against these bowlers. His strike rate of 119.75 is way below par. Left-arm spinners have dismissed him nine times. His numbers against right-arm spinners are better in comparison. He owns a great strike rate of 156.31 against them (average: 27).

How has Mayank fared against DC?

Mayank boasts decent numbers against DC. He has slammed 358 runs in 13 appearances against them at 32.54. He has slammed three fifties and owns a strike rate of 142.06. Overall, he has amassed 2,442 runs in 119 IPL matches at an average of 22.40. He has registered 12 fifties and a solitary ton. His highest score of 106 for KXIP came against RR.

Axar's numbers against SRH

Axar's stats against SRH aren't great but he is currently in very good form. He has scalped 13 wickets in 16 matches against SRH at 31.46. With the bat, he has accumulated 134 runs versus SRH across 11 innings at 19.14. Axar has scored 148 runs this season and has scalped four wickets. Overall, he has slammed 1,283 IPL runs along with 105 wickets.